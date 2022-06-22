Tesher Delighted As 'Jalebi Baby' Gets Featured On 'Ms Marvel'; Calls It 'dream Come True'

Marvel Studios' latest series Ms Marvel has introduced a new teenage superhero Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, to the world. The miniseries stars Iman Vellani in the lead role and marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Muslim superhero.

While the series follows a Pakistani-American teenager, who discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City, it has many Asian pop-culture references. Along with many Asian actors, the mini-series also has several Hindi tracks and those performed by Indian-origin artistes. One of them was Tesher's Jalebi Baby which has sent the Indian-origin Canadian singer over the moon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tesher recently shared a clip of Ms. Marvel in which his viral track Jalebi Baby was featured along with some pictures and videos. Sharing the post, the artiste mentioned that he is a huge Marvel fan and explained how his life has turned from remixing Marvel theme music on YouTube to now being featured in one of its shows. He was more delighted as it was only a month ago that he was seen performing Bhangra with Shang-Chi star Simu Liu.

Tesher wrote, "In 2019, I was remixing Marvel theme music on YouTube. 3 years later, my music is in episode 2 of Ms. Marvel!(and that too only 1 month after bhangra dancing with Shang-Chi on live TV, life is crazy lol). (sic)" He added, "It's no secret I'm a big Marvel fan so being Kamala Khan's mental thirsting soundtrack is an absolute dream come true for me. The best part of all this, however, is that I can officially say that I exist in the MCU." "Shoutout to @sanaamanat622 and the whole Ms. Marvel team for putting so many dope South Asian artists in the show like @raaginder, @rizahmed, @vizdumb and more. A much needed change from the corny sitar stock music!" the singer concluded.

Tesher opens up on his love for Marvel

Tesher has often exclaimed how he is a huge fan of Marvel. The singer attended the world premiere of the ongoing miniseries Ms. Marvel and penned a long note expressing his love for Marvel. He wrote, "I'm a huge Marvel fan. First day first show for the movies, reading comics and wiki articles about the characters as a kid, making bhangra remixes of the themes - you name it. But I can honestly say I've never been more excited for anything Marvel-related than I am for Ms Marvel."