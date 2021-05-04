Tess Holliday Reveals She Is Anorexic And Is In Recovery, Affirms 'not Ashamed To Say It'

Model Tess Holliday took to Twitter to reveal that she is recovering from anorexia after dealing with “a body that I’ve punished my entire life”. The 35-year-old, who rose to fame as a plus-size model and a body-positive activist for years, took to social media over the weekend to discuss her eating disorder in reaction to her increasing annoyance with people criticising her weight and health. Fans were in full support of the actor as they flooded the comment section with positive and kind messages.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Tess Holliday shared a tweet that read, “I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore,' she tweeted. 'I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free”. Take a look at the tweet below.

I’m anorexic & in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life & I am finally free — Tess HðŸ’lliday (@Tess_Holliday) May 1, 2021

Tess Holliday's anorexia recovery

The model also took to Instagram to share a series of photos and also penned a note revealing that she is recovering from an eating disorder. She explained in another Instagram post that she has lost weight since recovering from her eating disorder and that she has been inundated with messages urging her to lose even more weight. Tess added, “To everyone that keeps saying “you’re looking healthy lately” or “You are losing weight, keep it up!” Stop. Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks”.

She revealed, “I’m healing from an eating disorder and feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life”. “When you equate weight loss with “health” and place value and worth on someone’s size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller and perpetuating diet culture… and that’s corny as hell. NOT here for it,” the model wrote. Tess concluded her post with a warning saying, 'If you can't tell someone they look nice without making it about their size, then baby, don't say anything at all'. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

On seeing this post, the model went on to receive plenty of messages of support from netizens. Some of the users opened up about their own eating disorders, while some were all gaga over the post. Take a look at a few more comments below.

