'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Review: New Version Of Slasher Franchise Gets Mixed Reviews

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' review: New version of the slasher franchise received mixed reviews from netizens as it hit Netflix recently.

Slasher films franchises have enjoyed a successful legacy over the years, scaring audiences through multiple instalments. One of those franchises, Scream, was released recently and turned out to be a success at the box office. Another such film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has now been released after a gap of a few years.

Unlike Scream, which opened in theatres, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released on Netflix and many took to social media to share their opinions about the film. The film managed to entertain and bring back memories for many, but some were not pleased about the film. Here's what netizens are saying about the latest instalment of the Slasher film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Twitter review 

One was impressed by the visuals, commending the 'disgusting gore' and a scary version of the antagonist Leatherface, while claiming that the makers did a 'character dirty', but he wouldn't spoil it. The story was 'decent' but 'lazy', the netizen said, while also giving a special mention to the cinematography.

Another called the lead character Elsie Fisher as a 'new screen queen' as the netizen too 'screamed at the TV' after a while. A Twitter user wrote that the latest film was a 'gruesome affair' and that it was not at all fit for the 'kiddies.' The makers efforts in building tension and gore too was appreciated by a netizen. One even felt it was the 'best' instalment from all the previous versions. 

There also seemed to be some negative opinions about the film, and some were surprised to like the film after reading them. 

However, some were disappointed over Texas Chainsaw Massacre.  One called it 'terrible' and that it felt more like a 'comedy ' than a horror film. 

A netizen called it 'one of the worst films',  wondering why he/she watched the film after being 'livid' over the other instalments since the original and a couple of other films. 'Completely disgusting',' insulting to legacy' and 'absolutely repulsive filmmaking' were some of the other terms used.

A netizen expressed displeasure by calling Texas Chainsaw Massacre 'one of the worst franchises' while highlighting the 'logic & realism' being thrown out of the window. One called it a 'huge disappointment.'  

