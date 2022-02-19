'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Review: New Version Of Slasher Franchise Gets Mixed Reviews

Slasher films franchises have enjoyed a successful legacy over the years, scaring audiences through multiple instalments. One of those franchises, Scream, was released recently and turned out to be a success at the box office. Another such film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has now been released after a gap of a few years.

Unlike Scream, which opened in theatres, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released on Netflix and many took to social media to share their opinions about the film. The film managed to entertain and bring back memories for many, but some were not pleased about the film. Here's what netizens are saying about the latest instalment of the Slasher film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Twitter review

One was impressed by the visuals, commending the 'disgusting gore' and a scary version of the antagonist Leatherface, while claiming that the makers did a 'character dirty', but he wouldn't spoil it. The story was 'decent' but 'lazy', the netizen said, while also giving a special mention to the cinematography.

Another called the lead character Elsie Fisher as a 'new screen queen' as the netizen too 'screamed at the TV' after a while. A Twitter user wrote that the latest film was a 'gruesome affair' and that it was not at all fit for the 'kiddies.' The makers efforts in building tension and gore too was appreciated by a netizen. One even felt it was the 'best' instalment from all the previous versions.

There also seemed to be some negative opinions about the film, and some were surprised to like the film after reading them.

TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (2022) - It had everything I wanted in a TCM movie: disgusting gore and a scary Leatherface. They did a character dirty, but I won’t spoil. Story was decent enough, but it definitely felt lazy. The cinematography was spectacular! I liked the movie. pic.twitter.com/GmtglyO6O3 — Ryan Ranc (@RyanRanc) February 19, 2022

k, so I kinda had a lot of fun with Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Haven’t screamed that much at the tv in a while…also, I stan Elsie as a new scream queen 👸 pic.twitter.com/62kPouMefW — Bryan O Blivion (@bryanbenbailey) February 19, 2022

Well! I must say the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre now on Netflix is quite the gruesome affair! Don’t let the kiddies watch it, that’s for sure! 😅 — Grant says... (@G_D_Ison_Writer) February 19, 2022

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that just dropped on Netflix is the best one made. — Chaka Khan stan account (@JPEGJustice) February 19, 2022

Just finished watching the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I heard bad things about it, but I loved it! — Eli Boyd (@DarkJester1976) February 19, 2022

I think the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie is a good slasher. Does a good job at building tension at points, gory, etc.



However, I had more fun watching the 2013 reboot even if that movie was more plothole than story. It was, for me, just more fun to watch — Bonnie, Evil Cartoon Witch (@BunnyJoBurton) February 19, 2022

However, some were disappointed over Texas Chainsaw Massacre. One called it 'terrible' and that it felt more like a 'comedy ' than a horror film.

A netizen called it 'one of the worst films', wondering why he/she watched the film after being 'livid' over the other instalments since the original and a couple of other films. 'Completely disgusting',' insulting to legacy' and 'absolutely repulsive filmmaking' were some of the other terms used.

A netizen expressed displeasure by calling Texas Chainsaw Massacre 'one of the worst franchises' while highlighting the 'logic & realism' being thrown out of the window. One called it a 'huge disappointment.'

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the worst franchises & movies you could ever watch... just logic & realism thrown out the window. Smh — R.I.L. BayBay Thomas 🐴🙏🏿 (@_TheShawn) February 19, 2022

The new Texas chainsaw massacre is terrible. More of a comedy than a horror movie — Rae (@RaeWill_) February 19, 2022

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Huge Disappointment — Ænigmatron (@Aenigmatron) February 19, 2022

2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre one of the worst movies of all time. Idk why I even bothered. I’ve been livid after every single one except original, #2 and 2003 remake. Everything else is just completely disgustingly atrocious. Insulting to legacy. Absolutely repulsive filmmaking. — Eri (@EriReynolds) February 19, 2022

Image: Instagram/@thetexaschainsawmassacre