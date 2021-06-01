Texas Rapper Lil Loaded Passes Away At 20 On May 31; Cause Of Death Still Unknown

Texas rapper Lil Loaded aka Dashawn Maurice Robertson was popularly known for his song 6locc 6a6y. The rapper passed away on Monday, May 31 in Dallas at the age of 20. His attorney confirmed the news and spoke about his music career. Here's everything you need to know about the Texas Rapper Lil Loaded.

Texas Rapper Lil Loaded no more

According to the reports of Dallas News, his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari confirmed the news of Texas Rapper Lil Loaded's demise and mentioned that they weren't just rumours. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed that they were in the possession of the rapper's mortal remains. The reason for his death has not been revealed yet. His attorney mentioned that his client's death was extremely tragic and shared that Lil Loaded had a bright career in music. Stanley Gabart, the producer of the record label he worked with mentioned that the death of the rapper came to him as a shock.

He also said that Lil Loaded was on the right path. The rapper was going through a lot and they wish they could intervene and help him. However, he wanted to solve his problems on his own which is why they couldn't help him. Robertson had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday for the alleged murder of his 18-year-old friend Khalia Walker. In October 2020, he was accused of shooting Khalia Walker while recording a music video. He also turned himself over to the police on November 9, 2020. This happened after an arrest warrant was issued on him. In March this year, he was indicted for manslaughter.

More about Lil Loaded

Lil loaded aka Dashawn Maurice Robertson made his debut in the music industry with 6locc 6a6y which he released in December 2019. The song garnered immense popularity. He later released his single Gang Unit along with its remix version. He released his debut music album titled A Demon in 6lue in October 2020. He was last seen in his mixtape Criptape which he released in December 2020. While I'm Here featuring Polo G from the A Demon in 6lue album received a huge response from his fans.

Image: Lil Loaded's Instagram

