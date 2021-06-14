Teyonah Parris "excited" To See What 'The Marvels' Director Nia DaCosta Brings To MCU

Teyonah Parris, who was introduced into the MCU through Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, is all praises for Nia DaCosta, who will soon be seen helming The Marvels (The movie which was formerly known as Captain Marvel 2). It so happened that during her conversation with the officials at The Hollywood Reporter, the WandaVision star shared her thoughts on DaCosta’s filmography and commented on her take on the upcoming superhero team-up film. In addition to the same, she even expressed her excitement regarding the same. Read on for more.

Teyonah Parris on Nia DaCosta’s take on “The Marvels”:

The officials at The Hollywood Reporter quoted Parris saying that “She has a very particular point of view.”. She went on to describe the same as “young, very fresh and very sure of itself”. While talking about DaCosta the filmmaker, she went on to say that Nia DaCosta’s movies are “very visually beautiful”. While concluding the same, Parris went on to say that she’s "excited" to see how DaCosta integrates her visual style and design language into the MCU. More information regarding the involvement of Teyonah Parris in Captain Marvel 2 aka The Marvels will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What does one need to know about "The Marvels"?:

The official synopsis of the film, as released by Marvel on their website, reads, “Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.” This part clearly implies that this film will be front-lined by Brie Larson’s Avenger character. In addition to the same, the synopsis reads that she will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis reads that the film will essentially focus on the adventures of a superhero trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who will be introduced through an upcoming Disney+ series that will see her play the titular character.

The film was teased in the finale of WandaVision, through a scene involving Parris’ Monica Rambeau and a Skrull, who points up in the sky, indicating that someone who is living amongst the Skrulls is waiting to meet the adult Rambeau. If one wants to catch the act of Teyonah Parris in WandaVision, they can stream all episodes of the same on either Hotstar, Disney+ Hotstar or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

