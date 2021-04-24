'TFATWS' Actor Danny Ramirez Reveals He's A Part Of BTS Army, Shares Video From Concert

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez who plays the role of Joaquin Torres recently revealed that he is a part of BTS' Army! You heard it right! The actor took to his Twitter account to share a throwback video from the time he went to attend a BTS concert. In the video, Danny can be seen dancing to BTS' song Boy With Luv which marked the band's collaboration with singer Halsey. He was seen attending the concert that took place at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. Sharing the video, the actor tweeted, "Now that I have your attention. Watch #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier tomorrow! This clip is from the first concert I ever attended... BTS @ the Rose Bowl". Check out Danny Ramirez's latest tweet.

Danny Ramirez proves he is a part of BTS' army

Now that I have your attention. Watch #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier tomorrow!



This clip is from the first concert I ever attended... BTS @ the Rose BowlðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/X56RvXbVnn — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) April 22, 2021

The tweet comes after the actor revealed in an interview that a BTS joke didn't make it to episode 5 of the show. While talking to Collider, the actor talked about a "really funny moment" in the fifth episode of the show that did not make it to the final cut. He thinks it was because of "licensing" and that Marvel didn't want to risk it. He was also asked about the joke, to which he replied that there was "little ad-lib" about how his character says that there should be more boy bands like BTS. He added that he thought everyone could be more like RM aka Namjoon and that the scene was funny and it included a little dance.

He further revealed that the scene would have been a "cool" moment in the show. The actor added that the scene between him and Anthony where the latter ask him to keep the Falcon's wings was more about the bonding and the dynamic between the two characters. He stated that it was supposed to be a moment between Torres and Sam and it was the most important part of the show.

After this interview, the BTS army did not take much time to trend how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier included a BTS joke. The actor then won hearts after he made another tweet where he talked about how he wished that the trio - Sam, Bucky and Torres were more like BTS members- Suga, RM and J-hope. This single tweet united the army to create various connections between the show and the band. Check out his tweet.

“Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope...”



Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) April 22, 2021

A look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast

The second series of the fourth phase of MCU features Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau. The show also brought back Agent Carter which is played by Emily VanCamp. The series features six-episode and the last episode aired on April 23 which is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Danny Ramirez's Instagram