TFATWS' Sebastian Stan On Life Post Marvel Debut: 'Struggled To Pay Rent'

Sebastian Stan, who made his Marvel debut back in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger, has opened up about how his life changed post the movie. In an interview ahead of the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the actor has revealed that he had to struggle to even pay rent back then. 10 years later, he is now all set to return as Bucky Barnes with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's release tomorrow.

Remember when Sebastian Stan featured in Gossip Girl?

Before Captain America happened, Sebastian Stan was known for his stint in the teen drama television series Gossip Girl. He portrayed the recurring character of Carter Baizen and had his own fan base. Despite this, even after the release of Captain America: The First Avenger, Sebastian Stan seemingly had financial issues.

Sebastian Stan's net worth today and life post Captain America: The First Avenger

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan's net worth is reported to stand at around $ 6 million today, the actor claims to have been in a financially difficult situation around the time of his Marvel debut. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that soon after the release of Captain America: The First Avenger, he had calls from his business manager giving him an ultimatum of one month for him to figure out the month's rent. The actor also reflected on how the perception of movie actors can be very different from reality.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan's return to MCU

Looking back at the 10 years since his first Captain America movie, Sebastian counts it a blessing that Marvel is still willing to have him back. Since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer release, fans have been excited to watch more of him in the movie. Fans cannot wait for the series' release in India tomorrow.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier release date in India

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier release date in India is expected to be tomorrow, March 19 as per Marvel Entertainment's official announcement. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch the series' trailer below:

