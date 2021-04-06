Thandie Newton Reclaims Her Original Name 'Thandiwe'; Says 'I'm Taking Back What's Mine'

Westworld star Thandie Newton has decided to reclaim the original spelling of her birth name. In a recent interview, she revealed that she will be using her original name "Thandiwe" from now on. The actor was born to a Zimbabwean mother and an English father in Westminster. Read further to know what she said about her original name "Thandiwe Newton".

Thandie Newton reclaims her birth name

While talking to British Vogue, she said that it is her name and it has always been hers. She is taking back what belongs to her. She further added that she is grateful to be in the company of people who sees her for what she is and to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as "others". Thandie Newton's new spelling consists of a 'W' that was "carelessly" missed during the release of her film Flirting in 1991.

After the interview, the actor took to her Twitter account to address the issue about her first film. She said that when the director asked her if they can use the name of the character she is playing, she was happy and agreed to it. She later realised that in the credits, the directors used her 'nickname' to differentiate from the character. She further added that they stole her name and she is taking it back.

She also added another tweet where she said that she forgot to mention that her name "Thandiwe" is Zulu and her mother belongs to the Shona tribe. She further said that such things happen when someone is separated from their identity for a long time.

Sincerest apologies from me, for error in @BritishVogue My name ‘Thandiwe’ is Zulu, my Mother’s tribe is Shona. That’s what happens when you’re separated from your identity for so long, that you forget who you are #ZimbabweanLivesMatterðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¼ — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@ThandiweNewton) April 5, 2021

In the interview, she also mentioned the racial and sexual abuse that she has gone through. She talked about her Flirting director who asked her to be a "bit darker" for her role. She told the magazine that she was traumatised.

About Thandiwe Newton's movies

Thandiwe Newton entered the industry in the year 1991. Since then she has featured in various films including Beloved, Mission: Impossible 2, The Pursuit of Happyness, RockNRolla, 2012, Vanishing on 7th Street, For Colored Girls, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actor has won various awards throughout her career including Bafta Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role.

She was also a part of HBO's series Westworld for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and two Critics Choice Awards. On the other hand, she was also appointed as Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours.

Promo Image Source: Thandiwe Newton's Instagram