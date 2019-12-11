Thanos’ Creator Jim Starlin Feels “violated” With Donald Trump’s Latest Video

Thanos is inevitably one of the greatest villains in the superhero world. The evil character reached new levels of popularity after Marvel’s last film, Avengers: Endgame. Recently, President Donald Trump tried to use Thanos' popularity to his favour and the internet is not happy about it, especially creator Jim Starlin.

ALSO READ | The Eternals: Will Thanos Make An Appearance In The Angelina Jolie MCU Movie?

Here is what Jim Starlin had to say about Donald Trump’s Thanos avatar

Recently, Donald Trump uploaded a video of him as the Marvel villain with his face stuck on Thanos’ face. The scene is from the climax of Avengers: Endgame where the Trump, aka Thanos, is seen saying “I am inevitable” while he snaps his fingers. Seconds after he does so, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team dissolves into dust, similar to what happened in the film.

ALSO READ | Democrats Unveil Two Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

Many netizens found the video to be bizarre and even reacted the same on social media. Many even pointed out the fact that Thanos ultimately lost the fight, and after this video, the same can happen to Donald Trump as well. However, the best response was from the creator of the villain himself, Jim Starlin.

Jim pointed out to the fact that Donald Trump is comparing himself to a mass murderer and that he enjoys doing the same. He also said that such a thought is “sick”. Jim also revealed that he felt “violated” when he first saw the video because Trump is using his creation to satisfy his “infantile ego”.

ALSO READ | North Korea Has 'everything To Lose': Donald Trump After Sohae Test

Jim also pointed out that these are sad times, but they will eventually come to an end too. Trump’s team even captioned the video as: “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable”.

Check out Trump’s Thanos avatar here:

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Jim Starlin created the cosmic villain Thanos for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 1970s. The infinity gauntlet inspired the producers to make Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Both the films had all the Marvel superheroes come together to prevent the mad Titan from murdering more than half of the universe.

ALSO READ | Avengers: Endgame: Did The Russo Brothers Remove An Epic Hulk Vs Thanos Rematch?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.