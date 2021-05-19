'That 70's Show' Actor Danny Masterson's Accuser Testifies Aganist Him For Rape

That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson has been under trial for allegedly sexually harassing 3 different women between 2001-03. As per AP, a woman identified as Jen B has testified against the actor and claimed that she had been raped by the actor in 2003. She testified at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is deciding whether there is probable cause to order a trial for That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping three women.

Danny Masterson's accuser testifies against him

As per reports by the Associated Press, a woman told a judge on Tuesday that she was shifting in and out of consciousness on a night 18 years ago when she said she found actor Danny Masterson raping her. The actor has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, has said he would prove his client's integrity. Jen B. claimed that she and Masterson were part of the same group of friends who were associated with the Church of Scientology in the late 1990s and early 2000s and that she had gone to Masterson's house to pick up a set of keys on April 25, 2003, and got stuck there.

The woman said that the actor had given her a drink with vodka in it at her request, but said she was "blurry, "weak", and "uncomfortable" about 20 minutes later and had no strength to resist as Masterson threw her in his jacuzzi. She said when she got out she couldn't even sit up. A mutual friend, Luke Watson, tried to help her. She attested that Masterson took her upstairs, where she vomited, then put her in his shower. She said she started losing consciousness but was awake to find Masterson touching her bare breasts. She said she attempted to punch him and push him off but was too weak and only landed light punches on his chest.

She claimed that he put her on the bed and raped her and has only flashes of memory in the minutes that followed. She said that after she failed to get Masterson off her by pulling his hair, she put a pillow in his face, but he pushed it back on her. The woman further claimed that the actor pulled a gun on her to threaten her.

