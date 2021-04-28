'That Damn Michael Che' Trailer Out: HBO Max Show 'might Be Uncomfortable To Watch'

HBO Max is all set to release the comedy show That Damn Michael Che soon and have recently dropped the trailer for it on YouTube. The upcoming six-episode series will have Michael Che from SNL hosting it, as he discusses some important topics with his guests. Read along to know more about the show and have a look at the trailer.

HBO Max releases trailer of That Damn Michael Che

The six-episode series stars Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and will be premiering on Thursday, May 6, 2021, on the streaming platform. It will feature a brand new set of original sketches and vignettes. The topics that Che will discuss with his guests include racial profiling, unemployment and falling in love among others.

The platform recently released the trailer which gives the audience a glimpse into the long list of guest celebs that will be a part of the show. The line up includes actors, singers as well as past and current cast from Saturday Night Live itself. The teaser starts with Michael Che in a confessional booth as he asks for forgiveness. Unknown to Che, listening to him on the other side of the booth is stand-up star Colin Quinn who asks Michael what is troubling him and Michael replies, “Everything son, I don’t know where to start”.

The intro of the show will see an appearance from a variety of guests including Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ellen Cleghorne, Colin Jost, Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. The show will also feature a discussion on the Black Lives Matter protests as well as white privilege. Che also says in the trailer, “It might be uncomfortable to watch” with a laugh and then further says, “I might get cancelled by the liberal media”.

The YouTube description of the show reads, “From the simple mind of Michael Che (Saturday Night Live, Michael Che Matters) comes a ground-breaking new comedy series where each episode illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more, from Michael's perspective”.

