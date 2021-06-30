'That's So Raven' Star Kyle Massey Charged With Felony For Sending Lewd Pictures To Minor

American actor Kyle Massey who is known for his role in the Disney show That's So Raven, has been charged with a felony for making inappropriate conversation with a minor girl. Before this charge, which was filed on June 14, he was sued by the girl’s family in 2019, for the same alleged crime. Read on to know more about it.

That's So Raven's Kyle Massey charged with felony

According to a report by the news site TMZ, Kyle Massey has been charged with this felony because he allegedly sent lewd pictures and videos to a minor girl, who was 13 years old at the time. Reports also say that the girl’s mother told the cops, who were investigating the case, that Kyle Massey had known the minor since she was 4 years old. It is alleged that Kyle had sent her numerous texts, images, and videos that were sexually explicit in nature, over Snapchat, in December 2018 and January 2019.

After the lawsuit was filed against him in 2019, for $1.5 million, Kyle Massey had denied the allegations and said that the girl’s family was trying to extort money from him. The site reports that in 2019, Kyle had also said that before filing the lawsuit the minor’s legal team had demanded $1.5 million from him and threatened to go public with their claims and destroy his career if he did not bow to it.

Kyle Massey is well-known for playing the role of Cory Baxter in That’s So Raven. Besides being a part of the That's So Raven cast, Kyle Massey also starred in the Disney show Cory In The House, which was a spin-off show of his character from That's So Raven. That's So Raven had premiered in 2003 and ended in 2007, and Cory In The House had premiered in 2007, a few months before the final That's So Raven episodes premiered.

Kyle Massey has also starred in the shows Gotham and Being Mary Jane. His most recent works include his voice role for the animated shows Mighty Magiswords and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

IMAGE: KYLE MASSEY'S INSTAGRAM

