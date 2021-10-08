'The 355' New Trailer Out: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o Look Sharp As Spies

Almost a year after the first trailer of the action spy film The 355 was released, makers have dropped the second trailer of the movie ahead of its release. The movie stars all female-led cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez. Take a look at the trailer below.

The 355 new trailer is out now

A new trailer of Jessica Chastain-starrer spy film was recently dropped by the makers and gives fans a glimpse at the action-packed movie. The trailer also introduces the audience to international spies from across the globe who are to team up for one important mission.

Chastain is introduced as CIA agent Mace Brown, who teams up with international spies to hunt down a dangerous mercenary. Her team includes an MI6 computer specialist played by Nyong'o, Penelope's Colombian DNI agent and psychologist, Kruger's German agent and Binbing as a Chinese agent.

Check out the trailer:

The movie is helmed by X-Men film franchise fame Simon Kinberg and the screenplay is written by Theresa Rebeck. The movie was originally slated to hit theatres back in January of this year. The pandemic changed those plans and the film was pushed back an entire year, to January 7, 2022. The official synopsis of The 355 reads,

"When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world — or get them killed."

The 355 is presented by Universal Pictures in association with FilmNation Entertainment and is produced by Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Kinberg Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren and Wang Rui Huan.

(Image: Instagram/@the355movie)