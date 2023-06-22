The Academy Announces New Rules For Oscars; Here's How It Will Change Best Picture Race

The Academy's Board of Governors has approved new theatrical release requirements for films to be eligible in the Best Picture category. The rules will come into play for the 2025 ceremony. These changes aim to enhance the visibility of films worldwide and promote the theatrical experience. The Academy considers the changes crucial to the success of the film industry.

3 things you need to know

The revised theatrical release requirements will not affect any films contending in the 2023 calendar year.

The new rules will come into effect from January 1.

Eligibility rules for theatrical releases were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy introduces new rules for Oscars

After engaging in discussions with distributors and analysing historical data, the Academy has introduced additional criteria for a film's theatrical release in order to be nominated and win the coveted Best Picture award. The new standards reflect the Academy's commitment to supporting a thriving theatrical environment in Hollywood. The reules include:

Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 US markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan 24, 2025.

Non-US territory releases can count towards 2 of the 10 markets.

Qualifying non-US markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

(File photo of Oscars | Image: Twitter)

Implementation of new rules

The revised theatrical release requirements will not affect any films contending in the 2023 calendar year, and they will officially take effect on January 1. However, these changes only apply to the Best Picture category. Films will still be eligible in the other categories, including directing, acting and technical achievements, without having to meet these specific standards.

Similar to the rule regarding diversity and inclusion standards, films and studios that do not fulfill the new requirements in their first year of implementation will not face disqualification. For the uninitiated, eligibility rules for theatrical releases were temporarily suspended due to industry-wide shutdowns during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(File photo of Oscars | Image: Twitter)

A statement from The Academy

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed their rationale behind the revised requirements. They highlighted the Academy's mission to celebrate and honour the art and science of moviemaking, emphasising the hope that the expanded theatrical footprint will increase global film visibility and encourage audiences to experience movies in a traditional theatre setting.

The decision to change the eligibility criteria was influenced by constructive conversations with industry partners, with the belief that these changes benefit both film artists and movie lovers worldwide. (Inputs from ANI)