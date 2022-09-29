The Academy Limits Oscars 2023 Tickets; Members To Serve As Seat-fillers

In the last two years, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences limited the number of Oscar tickets for the members who are not nominated. Meanwhile, CEO Bill Kramer and newly elected president Janet Yang of the Academy recently issued a statement revealing that they will be inviting the members of the Academy as seat-fillers.

Academy to invite members as seat fillers for Oscars 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was recently revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and newly elected president Janet Yang sent an email to all the members to invite them to the annual Oscars as seat-fillers. It was also stated that the member lottery will return while adding that the Oscars member viewing parties will continue in New York and London. The email further informed the members that the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night party for members and the public in Los Angeles while assuring other details to be revealed along with the member tickets

An excerpt from the email read, “Regarding the Oscars, we too loved the suggestion to have members serve as seat-fillers. We will enact this for the March 12 show and will provide information later this fall about seat-filler guidelines and protocols. In addition, the member lottery will return, with PwC now overseeing the process of vetting and selection. This applies to the Governors Awards lottery already in process,”

Oscars are set to be held on 12 March 2023 while the nominations will be announced on 24 January 2023. Here are the key dates for the Oscars season-

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

General entry categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 19

Governors Awards

Monday, December 12

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Wednesday, December 21

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Saturday, December 31

Eligibility period ends Saturday

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m.

January 17, 2023

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 13

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Thursday, March 2

Finals voting begins 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Final voting ends 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

95th Annual Academy Awards

Image: AP