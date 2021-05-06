'The Accountant' Cast: Know All About The Action Movie's Characters

Released on October 14, 2016, Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant had been a superhit with an IMDb rating of 7.3 stars out of 10. The movie was helmed by Gavin O' Conner and produced by Mark Williams and Lynette Howell Taylor. The storyline was written by Bill Dubuque.

The Accountant focuses on a high-functioning autistic child, Christian Wolff aka Chris, who grows up to be a forensic accountant. Wolff's job as a forensic accountant is only a cover as he actually works for criminal and terrorist organisations. He helps them to unveil financial deceptions that are hidden in their financial statements. The Accountant works with a secret manager, who assigns him his tasks, called The Voice. He gets hired by a brother-sister duo, Lamar and Rita, to take care of certain discrepancies noticed by their accountant, Dana Cummings.

The movie also follows Chris' childhood. Why his father declines to send him to an environment more suitable for his disorder? How does Chris' mother pass away? and How does he learn accounting? are all shown in the movie.

The cast of The Accountant

Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff or Chris

Ben Affleck is Christian Wolff. His character is suffering from high functioning autism. According to the trailer, Ben Affleck's character has highly advanced cognitive skills. He loses his mother at an early age and is raised by his father along with his brother Braxton. His father does not want his sons to grow up and be exploited so decides to teach them martial arts. Wolff soon grows up to be a forensic accountant who also works for criminal and terrorists. He helps them unravel financial discrepancies in their financial accounts.

Anna Kendrick as Dana Cummings

The cast of The Accountant includes Anna Kendrick playing the role of Dana Cummings. Dana is also an accountant in the series. She works for Lamar and Rita and helps them identify the problems in their financial accounts. In the movie, she also becomes one of Christian Wolff's first friends. While's Chris' identity is hidden from the world, he finds himself being comfortable around Dana.

Seth Lee as Young Chris

Actor Seth Lee plays the younger version of Chris Wolff in The Accountant cast. Younger Chris is raised by his father in a stoicism regimen. The character goes through a lot of emotional stress as his mom abandons him and later passes away.

Robert C. Treveiler as Chris' father

Chris' father is the only role model in his life. He is a US Army Psychological Operations Officer and believes that Chris must grow up to be able to defend himself and overcome his condition. He raises both his sons in a brutal manner. At his estranged wife's funeral, a fight breaks out which leads to Chris' father's death when he tries to protect Chris.

John Lithgow as Lamar Blackburn

Lamar Blackburn is played by John Lithgow in The Accountant cast. Lamar is the CEO and founder of Living Robotics. He runs the company along with his sister Rita. Lamar and Rita hire Chris to audit their company's financial records and unmask the discrepancies of more than $61 million USD. Lithgow's character turns out to be the main antagonist who is the actual embezzler.

Image: Still from The Accountant

