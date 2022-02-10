'The Adam Project' Trailer Shows Ryan Reynolds Teaming Up With Younger Self; Watch

The first official trailer of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming science fiction film, The Adam Project, was unveiled on Thursday. The movie will reunite Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy and feature a star-studded cast.

The Adam Project is based on the concept of time travelling and will follow the journey of a man who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

'The Adam Project' trailer out

The first trailer for The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds' as a time-travelling pilot was released on Thursday. The trailer gave a glimpse at how a man from the future crashes into 2022 Earth and meets his younger self. The Adams ( Reynolds and Walker Scobell) then team up with their late father to save the Earth from the future. The trailer is a blend of comedy with stunning visual effects and also features a star-studded cast of Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener.

Watch the official trailer of The Adam Project below:

The Adam Project to release on Netflix in March

Written by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, TS Nowlin, and Jonathan Tropper, the film is slated to debut exclusively on Netflix on 11 March 2022. As per Deadline, earlier Paramount Studios was interested in making the movie with Tom Cruise and the movie was titled 'Our Name Is Adam'. However, the script was later acquired by Netflix and went forward with Ryan in the leading role.

Ryan Reynolds has earlier announced the wrap of The Adam Project with a funny MCU reference and shared several BTS photos from the sets of the movie. Reynolds wrote, "Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, Deadpool and the kid who’ll eventually play Deadpool when I crawl into a box and turn into a skeleton. If #TheAdamProject is a fraction as beautiful and funny and wild as it was to shoot, then I guess we really pulled something off. Thank you @netflix @skydance and my spiritual, cinematic soulmate @slevydirect - Also, a lingering, uncomfortably indulgent hug to my beautiful hometown of #Vancouver. And in particular, the entire crew of #TheAdamProject who brought the ship to port four days ahead of schedule! (sic)"

(Image: @netflix/Twitter)