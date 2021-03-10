'The Adam Project' Wraps Up Shooting, Ryan Reynolds Shares Film's BTS With 'Marvel' Stars

The Adam Project casts Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr, and Walker Scobell. Directed by Shawn Levy, it is an upcoming science-fiction film on Netflix. Recently, as the movie wrapped production, Reynolds shared some behind-the-sets photos.

The Adam Project wraps filming, Ryan Reynolds shares BTS with a hint at Marvel

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle, where he has 37 million followers, to inform his fans that his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project has completed shooting. He shared fresh images with his co-stars and hinted at their Marvel characters. The actor noted that The Adam Project cast has Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Deadpool. Reynolds mentioned that child artist Walker Scobell is a potential candidate to take on the role of Deadpool when he is gone.

Ryan Reynolds thanked the makers and director Shawn Levy. He also mentioned The Adam Project shooting location to be, Vancouver, Canada, which is his hometown. The actor revealed that the film has been wrapped up four days before the schedule. Check out the pictures below.

The Adam Project plot casts Ryan Reynolds playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they must find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future. Mark Ruffalo will be portraying Reynolds’ dad, who is a brilliant physicist. Catherine Keener will be seen as the movie’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Appearing in his first professional project, Walker Scobell will essay the younger self of Reynolds, while Alex Mallari Jr. is the antagonist’s right hand.

The story is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. It is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds. The companies involved are 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort, and Skydance Media. The movie will serve as a Netflix original. It is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in late-2021 or 2022.

Promo Image Source: doanegregory Instagram