'The Alchemist' Movie To Star Sebastian De Souza, Tom Hollander And Shohreh Aghdashloo

The much-awaited movie adaption of Paulo Coelho's best-selling novel The Alchemist is finally underway. Directed by the critically acclaimed director Laurence Fishburne, the movie will star Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo in the lead roles. The movie will be produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Netter Films and PalmStar Media.

The cast of Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist movie

Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist was published back in 1988 and is one of the best-selling novels globally. As per Hollywood Reporter, director Laurence Fishburne had wanted to develop Coelho’s best-selling book for 16 years after acquiring the film rights to the 1988 novel from Warner Bros. Pictures with the intent of making the movie themselves. The Alchemist is the story of a young shepherd boy named Santiago, who after getting recurring dreams sets out on an epic journey.

Sebastian de Souza is roped in to play the role of the Andalusian shepherd boy Santiago who begins a journey to the pyramids of Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding a treasure there. The movie will also feature Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo along with Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour and Ashraf Barhom. The project is set to commence production in Morroco in September. The movie's cast and crew will aim at the authenticity of the story’s setting in Spain and North Africa as mentioned in the book, and will also focus on the diversity of global and diverse production.

Netter in a statement about the upcoming movie said, “Hundreds of millions of people over the past three decades have found inspiration in The Alchemist to pursue their dreams, listen to their hearts, and never to lose hope when faced with adversity”. The film’s production team also includes Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, and the script was co-written by Frakes and Ryan Kreston. Zakaria Alaoui is the local producer and Manu Gargi is executive producing.

The Alchemist has sold more than 100 million copies in 56 languages and holds the Guinness World Record for most translated work by a living author. The book was originally written in Portuguese and in 2002 a 90-minute theatrical adaptation of The Alchemist was produced and performed in London.

Image: AP/ Sebastian de Souza and Shohreh Aghdashloo's Twitter

