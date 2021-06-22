‘The Avengers’: Tom Hiddleston Says He Wanted Audience To Cheer When Hulk Smashed Loki

Tom Hiddleston has been receiving rave reviews for his role as Loki in the recent MCU series Loki. The actor made his debut as Loki in 2011 in the movie Thor. He then starred in three movies within The Avengers franchise. In a recent conversation with GQ, Tom Hiddleston talks about his role in The Avengers. He also talked about the iconic scene when Hulk smashed Loki.

Tom Hiddleston wanted audience to cheer when Hulk smashed Loki

Talking about Loki being remembered as an anti-hero, even when he was a villain. He said that he remembers thinking that his character Loki has really indulged into being a pure antagonist in The Avengers because of the balance of the film. Later, he expressed that he wanted the audience to dislike Loki as he wanted them to cheer at the end when getting Hulk-smashed and he thinks they did. Tom Hiddleston in Avengers portrayed the role of a great villain. Talking about his role, Tom said that it was the first big team-up superhero film and he remembers reading the script. He mentioned he had thought that there are six of them – Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and Hawkeye and then there is one of him – Loki. He added that the way this film is structured is that Avengers have to win and everybody wanted to root for the avengers.

"Loki is a great villain"

Tom Hiddleston also talked about why he considered Loki to be a great villain. He said that although Loki didn’t have the common superpowers like others, his intellect and cunning personality is what makes him a great villain. He further added it was so brilliant because it was almost like Loki’s superpower that is his mercurial shapeshifting and his capacity to manipulate situations, his wit, his charm, his sort of strategic intelligence – is used to turn these individual characters against each other initially which gave him an upper hand. And then in the second act, they all unite as a team to stop Loki.

Tom Hiddleston acknowledges all actors in The Avengers

As all the three movies of The Avengers franchise were a huge success both critically and commercially, Tom Hiddleston acknowledged that every actor involved in the movie was elated and felt lucky to be a part of it. He said that when the film came out and it kind of became a success, they were all so honoured. He added that they were honoured that it seemed to work and connect, and that was a very special experience to share with them because The Avengers suddenly occupied a position in the culture, which they carried on to the second and third film. Tom signed off by saying the Avengers are the teams that everybody in the world has heard of.

IMAGE: LOKI OFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

