'The Bachelor' Fame Rachel Lindsay Mourns Cheslie Kryst's Demise: 'You Lit Up Every Room'

As the former Miss United States of America Cheslie Kryst recently passed away, after allegedly jumping off the building she was residing in New York, numerous celebrities and netizens mourned the loss of the model and extended their love to her friends and family members. Even The Bachelor fame Rachel Lindsay penned a heartfelt note on the demise of the American model and expressed her love towards her infectious spirit and kind soul.

Rachel Lindsay's tribute to the late Miss USA 2021 Cheslie Kryst

The Bachelor fame Rachel Lindsay recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of the late American model, Cheslie Kryst in which she was seen sporting a ravishing outfit with a smile on her face.

The caption read, "Cheslie…this is how I want to remember you. Your beautiful smile, your infectious spirit, and your kind soul. You lit up every room. You impacted every single person who had the pleasure of getting to know you. You always left a lasting impression. You were fabulous, beyond intelligent, beautiful, supportive and warm-hearted. You inspired me with every thing you stood for and represented. I can’t believe I am writing this…I will miss you forever Praying so deeply for your family" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Rachel Lindsay's latest Instagram post and poured in love for the late model's family and friends

