The Bachelorette Contestant Katie Thurston Shares How She Healed From Sexual Trauma

Post opening up on her sexual trauma on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, contestant Katie Thurston has now spoken about the first step she took towards healing. Katie appeared on this week’s episode of Talking It Out and told host Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that she encountered a lot of failed relationships to reach the place where she is today. Katie Thurston, in the recent episode of the dating reality TV show, revealed being involved in a situation 10 years ago where there wasn’t consent.

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston’s first step towards healing

Katie Thurston said on the podcast, "It was probably within the last three years that I finally was very firm in my decisions in terms of like, if I did not want to have sex, I said no and I meant it. I was never going to force myself to do anything for a man that I didn't want to do, and I think that was probably the first step to building this healthy relationship with myself."

She continued "If you start forcing yourself to have sex when you don't want to, then your body and your mind - you start to create this negative association with sex in general. You're just setting yourself up for failure. So, for me, the first step that I had to do was not try to please my man if it was something that I didn't want to do, mentally or physically, in that moment."

According to Katie Thurston, one has to keep digging deeper in order to move ahead in life. "There's not a book that I read or some documentary I watched. It's just, like, self-reflection. Especially last year with the pandemic, people are reflecting a lot on their lives and where they're at and what they need to do to make it better. So for me, it took 10 years of self-reflection and growth to figure out how to have a healthy relationship with myself, with sex, with my future partner," she added.

Thurston also stressed the importance of opening up about her experience publicly. "I think it's just hard for people to start the conversation, and I think that's what being vulnerable does," she said. "You know, that's kind of what that circle did on the group date - one person started to open up and then the other person's like, 'Well, they're going to share, I'm going to share,' and it was just kind of this domino effect."

(IMAGE: KATIE THURSTON'S INSTAGRAM)

