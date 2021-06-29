The Bachelorette: Katie Asks Thomas To Leave The Show, Says He Manipulated Her Emotions

In the latest episode of The Bachelorette that aired on June 28, 2021, in the US, Katie told Thomas off and asked him to leave the show. She said that he could not be using her as a stepping stone to get to somewhere in life. Thomas had confessed in the previous episode that, he entered the show to be able to be a part of the show The Bachelor one day. He said that, when he entered the show, he had the intentions of being able to be a bachelor on The Bachelor but he has fallen for Katie now. Almost all the guys on the show were against this and went on to tell Katie about his initial intentions.

Tre tells Katie about Thomas

During a group date, one of the contestants Tre Cooper told Katie that he deeply cared about her, which is why he needed to tell her the truth. He then went on to say that he and most of the other guys felt that Thomas was not here for her. He then went on to tell Katie that Thomas displayed a pattern of manipulative behaviour, and was manipulating her to believe that he was a good person. He then revealed that Thomas admitted to being on the show, to be a potential part of The Bachelor which caught Katie off guard. She then said that she was devasted because she did not expect this from anyone.

Katie asks Thomas to leave The Bachelorette

On the night of the rose ceremony, she confronted Thomas about this and gave him a platform to explain himself and provide his perspective. He went on to say that this thought had occurred to him, but he would not walk away from her to be a part of The Bachelor. He then said that he felt sidelined by everyone in the house, and is having a hard time. During the rose ceremony, she called Thomas forward, making others believe that she would be giving the rose to him. To everyone's surprise, she went on to say "You told me things I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind and a liar. " She then asked him to leave the show as she said "Your Bachelor audition ends tonight. So get out.” She said that she believed that Thomas manipulated her emotions.

