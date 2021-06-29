'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Listens To Her Gut And Lets Blake Moynes Join Midseason

The 17th season of the television reality dating series The Bachelorette kickstarted on June 7, 2021. The banking marketing manager and former The Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston has featured in this season as the bachelorette. In the latest episode that aired on Monday, June 28, showed the appearance of former Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes joining the show as one of Thurston's eight guys. Blake appeared last year for a brief time during Clare Crawley's season and when Clare picked Dale Moss, he was chosen among Tayshia Adam's eight guys.

Katie Thurton defends Blake Moynes joining Bachelorette midway

As per E! Online, upon surprising Katie Thurton on The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes apologized for intruding on her plans for this season and expressed that this was the only way he would get to meet her. Blake said he had been vocal about what he thought about her from the beginning and he talked about the time he saw her for the first when she appeared in the 25th season of The Bachelor featuring Matt James. He said from the moment she stepped out of the limo, she had intrigued him and she continued to do so throughout the season. He described her to be open, bold, confident and expressed he could totally relate to her humour and the playfulness in her.

Katie Thurston on the other hand revealed she had a connection with Blake Moynes and talked with him personally before the season aired. Katie said she was flustered and recalled she had seen Blake during Tayshia Adam's season. She revealed she talked with Blake through the DMs and Blake reached out to her to praise her bold personality. She described him to be a very handsome guy. Katie also expressed that she was in dilemma whether to introduce him or not since the other contestants may get unhappy and also that she would be the third bachelorette Blake would pursue.

During the latest episode, Katie had eliminated the contestant Thomas Jacobs whom she described to be selfish, unkind, and a liar during the rose ceremony. Amidst all this, she was informed that an unpopular contestant wanted to be among her eight guys and then Blake Moynes appeared. During this time, Katie told in the episode that her gut was telling her to explore this and she had to follow her heart. She told Blake if he wanted to stay then she would like him to join and see if it leads to something.

IMAGE: THE BACHELORETTE/ BLAKE MOYNES' INSTAGRAM

