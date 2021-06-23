'The Bachelorette': Michael Allio Reveals Reason For Joining Show After Wife's Death

The Bachelorette season 17 will feature Katie Thurston as the bachelorette and currently, the participants for the reality show are being selected. In Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Michaell Allio spoke about getting the blessing from his late wife's parents before he decided to enter the show.

During the podcast, Michael told host Becca Kufrin and guest host Catherine Lowe about his journey in the reality dating series which comes two years after the death of his wife, Laura Ritter-Allio. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and died two years later. Michael initially rejected the offer of being a part of the show twice on Instagram. Now, he eventually began to "figure out the pros and cons" during the conversation with his wife's parents.

He said that his decision and the journey is just not his and there are a lot of people who are affected by it. He said it before that he decided to go on the show and he wouldn't go on unless his in-laws have given him full approval. He added that this is something that may make him feel uncomfortable but his in-laws were supportive. Adding more to this, he said that they understand what they have all been through some very crazy moments together. He continued and said that they know how much he supported them and loved their daughter and everything around it. He called his in-laws "amazing" just because they wanted to see him find happiness again and he thinks that everybody needs somebody to help them navigate life.

The business owner is ready to give a shot at love after his wife's death. He revealed that five months after her death, he went on his first date not because he wanted to find somebody but he wanted to feel that experience. On Monday's episode of the series, he opened up on his wife's death on his dinner date with Katie Thurston. The bachelorette in a confession said that his vulnerability allowed them to reach "a whole other level together".

