The Banker Movie's Filmmaker Defends The Film From Accusations

An Apple original series, The Banker will be releasing on December 6, 2019. Since the trailer of the movie released, there have been many accusations on it. The cast and crew of the movie The Banker, have signed a letter defending accusations that the movie is inaccurate. The film is based on the life of a reputed banker and his daughters have now filed a complaint saying that the banker's son had molested them during the 1970s and that the film has not showcased it.

Apple, producers of the movie, The Banker had arranged a premiere of the film but they abruptly shelved its premiere after the son of one of the movie’s subjects was accused of sexual abuse. The cast and crew have thus released a statement in the defence of the film in a letter which says that the film is set to tell the story about recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris. They had groundbreaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. The also stated that they had no clue about what may have transpired between Garrett’s children in the 1970’s including the allegations of abuse they have been made aware of recently. Further adding that the film itself is not based on the recollections of any Bernard Garrett Sr’s children but on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself. The interviews, transcripts, court rulings and media articles from the 1950s are what the film The Banker is based on. The team of The Banker ended the letter stating that they stand by the film and its positive message of empowerment.

The letter is signed by almost the entire cast and crew of the movie The Banker including writer and director George Nolfi, L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, Colm Meaney and Nia Long. Before the accusation from Bernard Garrett's daughter, Cynthia Garrett, Apple had primed the movie for an awards-season release.

