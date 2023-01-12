'The Batman 2' To Star Robert Pattinson, Confirms Director Matt Reeves

After the success of the new 'Batman' film starring Robert Pattinson in March 2022, fans began anticipating the sequel. The superhero film based on the DC Comics character Batman minted $770 million at the global box office. Now, the film's director Matt Reeves has confirmed that part two of 'The Batman' is in the works. Further, the sequel will also star fan-favourite actor Robert Pattinson as 'Bruce Wayne' again.

Matt Reeves spoke to Collider in an interview and mentioned that he is quite excited about the movie, as to build a Batverse from the scratch has been his 'passion project.'

"We are working on a movie. I'll put it to you that way. We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing," the filmmaker said.

The director didn't just confirm the movie but also added that the ‘Twilight’ star would be returning to play the iconic role of 'Batman' again. "(I am) really excited to be doing that with Rob (Robert Pattinson), because I just think he's such a special person and actor," Reeves told Collider.

The Batman’s success

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused two delays to its original June 2021 release date, The Batman premiered at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan on March 1, 2022, and was theatrically released worldwide on March 4. The film was a commercial success, and grossed over $770 million against a $185–200 million budget, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2022. It received positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances, score, editing, cinematography, Reeves' direction, visual style, action sequences, and story, although the runtime received some criticism. The Batman is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels planned and two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max.

‘The Batman’ storyline

According to IMDB, Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.