'The Batman': Andy Serkis Says Fans Will Witness A Different Version Of Alfred Pennyworth

Part of the forthcoming superhero film The Batman, actor Andy Serkis recently revealed some details regarding his character Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and most trusted ade of superhero Batman. Serkis will be stepping into the shoes of Alfred in Matt Reeves's upcoming superhero movie alongside Robert Pattinson who will be playing the titular superhero. Alfred Pennyworth is often shown as a father figure and best friend of the Caped Crusader in the previous iterations. However, Andy Serkis revealed that his version of Alfred will not be like the one that the fans have been seeing and will definitely not be a father figure to Pattinson's Batman.

Andy Serkis talks about his version of Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman

In an interview with Digital Spy, Andy Serkis teased that his iteration of Batman's most trusted aide, Alfred Pennyworth, will be quite different from the previous versions. He said, "He is an ex-soldier. He's worked for the secret service, but one thing he isn't is a father or possess the emotional toolbox to be a father. That is really what's at the core of this telling of the tale of our version of their relationship and I'm thankful that it is a fresh view, really."

More about The Batman

The Batman movie had a tumultuous beginning as Ben Affleck opted out of the movie which he signed on to direct, produce, co-write and star in. After Affleck dropped out, Matt Reeves stepped in and wrote a new story based on DC's iconic superhero, removing the DC Extended Universe connections. Reeves had earlier planned to keep the DCEU connection but didn't go through as he wanted to tell a whole new story of the Caped Crusader and also wanted to cast a younger actor.

Both Robert Pattinson and Reeves, on numerous occasions have said that the upcoming Batman movie will be quite different from the ones that the audience have seen before. The Batman will feature Bruce Wayne/Batman in the second year of vigilantism as he pursues notorious serial killer The Riddler. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman