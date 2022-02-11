DC Extended Universe is all set to expand its cinematic universe in 2022 starting out with Matt Reeves, The Batman, introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. DCEU released a new promotional video sharing a short glimpse of its upcoming superhero movies leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The short clip included footage of Aquaman 2, The Flash and Black Adam.

DC films shared a new promotional video featuring short footage from its upcoming slew of superhero films like The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. 2021 was a slow year for DC as it only released James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. However, Warner Bros. is speeding up its superhero movie production in 2022 by releasing a series of films in the coming months. Check out the clip below-

More about 'The Batman'

The Batman is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has been directed by Matt Reeves. The movie will introduce Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and will follow the vigilante in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In India on March 4, 2022.

More about 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are yet to emerge, but fans think it has some relation to the lost city of Atlantis. As seen in the 2018 film that, Atlantis was once a super-technological kingdom, but things went awry and it sunk. The movie stars Jason Mamoa in the lead role along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park and Nicole Kidman. The movie is slated to release on December 16, 2022.

More about 'Black Adam'

Black Adam will introduce the ancient Egyptian antihero who is out for salvation and revenge after being imprisoned for over 5,000 years and stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. The movie also will also introduce new superheroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). The movie is a spin-off of the 2019 movie Shazam. The movie is s scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022.

More about 'The Flash'

The Flash will reunite Ben Affleck with Ezra Miller's Flash and will also feature Michael Keaton as the caped crusader. The movie will be introducing the multiverse in DCEU as Barry Allen / The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder which brings unintended consequences. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@theflashmovie/@batman/@aquamanmovie