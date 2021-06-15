'The Batman' By Matt Reeves At Par With Nolan's 'Dark Knight Trilogy': Report

Matt Reeves' The Batman will shed new light on Robert Pattinson from Twilight fame. The actor will play a younger version of the caped crusader and showing a new side of the character from Reeves' perspective. Rumours about the distributor, Warner Bros., being concerned over casting Pattinson as the main character was spreading over the internet. The rumours have now been denied.

Warner Bros likes Pattinson's performance as The Batman, says it's comparable to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy

According to a report by Geekosity, Warner Bros have enjoyed Pattinson's performance in the new movie. They even called him the best Batman since Michael Keaton played the role in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. The report even suggested that the distributor finds the film comparable to Christopher Nolan's Batman from The Dark Knight Trilogy especially comparing the adult nature of the films and their intensity. Further, Warner Bros' executives too praised Pattinson's take on Batman.

Pattinson is joined by Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and many others in The Batman cast. While Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the DCEU was set to reprise his role, direct and write the story, he stepped down in 2017. Pattinson was then cast in the lead role in May 2019 after Matt Reeves took over as the director and writer along with Peter Craig.

In Matt Reeves' The Batman, the filmmaker will show a younger version of the caped crusader and his detective adventures. According to a report by Screen Rant, Batman will be facing four villains in the new movie. Penguin played by Colin Farrell, Catwoman played by Zoe Kravitz, Camine Falcon played by John Turturro and the main villain Riddler played by Paul Dano. Earlier this year, the director confirmed that the movie had successfully completed filming.

After Pattinson took over the role of Batman, in 2020, the movie's shooting had to be paused because of the complications caused by the pandemic. After being halted for five months, the filming for the movie had begun again in September 2020. On March 13, 2021, Matt Reeves announced that the filming would be completed. The Batman is expected to release on March 4, 2022.

