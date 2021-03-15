'The Batman' Cast Finally Wraps Up The Shoot, Announces Director Matt Reeves

The Batman director Matt Reeves has announced the wrap of the film on his Twitter handle on March 15, 2021. He shared the hashtags 'Last Day' and 'The Batman' with a picture of the clapperboards all wrapped up. The latest feature of Batman will feature Robert Pattinson as the lead character.

Due to the pandemic, the filming of the movie was halted for more than five months. The production had begun again in September 2020 after which Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus. This pushed the release date from October 2021 to March 2022.

Shortly after Matt Reeves' tweet, Jeffrey Wright who plays James Gordon in the new movie tweeted a picture of his character from the movie and said "Gordon out.. for now!" The picture Wright made was a fan art made in honour of his character. Jeffrey also reminisced on the timeline of making the movie saying "one year since shutdown" he followed it by saying "some ride."

Matt Reeves announces a wrap on the shooting of The Batman

Netizens react to the news

Netizens were thrilled to know the production of Robert Pattinson's movie was over. They reacted with hilarious gifs and excitement for the upcoming movie. Some fans hoped that a trailer for the movie would be out soon. Others already suspected the movie to be a "Masterpiece".

LETS GO MASTERPIECE INCOMING ðŸ¦‡ — cyborkðŸ¦® (@boomborks) March 13, 2021

Trailer incoming soon....... — Jonathon Sloan (@JSloan1995) March 13, 2021

Whom does The Batman movie cast feature?

While Pattinson plays Batman, Zoe Kravitz will be seen playing Catwoman. The cast also includes Paul Dano as the Riddler, Collin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Andy Serkis known for Hobbit and Planet of The Apes will be playing Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming Batman movie. Other cast members include John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard. While the movie was supposed to release on October 1, 2021, it has been pushed to March 4, 2022.

The movie's plot has been hidden from fans. According to the comics and the previous movies, Bruce Wayne or Batman had lost his parents at a young age and inherited all their wealth. He has been raised by his butler and is a successful businessman. He plans to find out who killed his parents and therefore chose to fight crime. So far there are 13 movies made on the Batman comics.