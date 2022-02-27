'The Batman': Director Matt Reeves Reveals How Superman Could Fit Into Potential Sequels

Batman and Superman are DC's two most iconic superheroes and over the years several iterations of the superheroes have been seen on screen. However, the 2016 movie Batman vs Superman was the first time that two superheroes shared the screen in a live-action movie and then again in Justice League. The Batman director Matt Reeves opened up about whether audiences will be able to see the Man of Steel interacting with Dark Knight in his bat-verse.

It is to be noted that, Batman vs Superman and Justice League were both released under DCEU, on the other hand, the upcoming The Batman film is intended to be a standalone movie without any DC Extended Universe connection.

Matt Reeves reveals if Superman will be a part of his Bat-verse

In an interview with the collider, Reeves was asked if Superman existed in his Bat-Verse and how he would introduce the superhero. Reeves explained that he would like to focus on one element at a time and be as 'grounded as possible' and added that it would be exciting to explore that challenge. He said, "Look, we should be so lucky that this is a world that people embrace and that they say, oh my God, we want to see what would happen when those things collide."

He added, "I think if that challenge ever presents itself, it would be an exciting one to explore, but I'd have to try and do it through this lens. Do you know what I mean? And that is absolutely right, that at the moment, to me, this world is the place that I want to focus."

Will The Batman be the first movie in DC's new Bat-verse?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Reeves opened up about building a Batverse around Gotham city starting with the upcoming instalment of Batman. Reeves said, "What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse ... You don't do a story and go, 'This is Chapter 1' because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own."

He added, "But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you're starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham's story never ends."

The Batman cast and release date

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight along with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

