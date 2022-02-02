'The Batman' Drops New Character Posters With Release Date Of Riddler's Musical Theme

The upcoming Matt Reeves directorial reboot venture titled The Batman is all set to hit the theatres this year. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. The film will witness the iconic cat and mouse chase between the cape crusader and The Riddler along with a few other iconic villains creating havoc in Gotham city. Recently, the makers of the highly-anticipated film have dropped a new character poster of the film, revealing its release date.

The Batman new character poster

The official Instagram handle of The Batman unveiled a new poster of the film that featured the four main characters of the film including Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. With every poster, there was a line smeared over the portrait in red ink that read 'unmask the truth'.Sharing the poster they captioned it as "UNMASK THE TRUTH. #TheBatman, only in theatres March 4. Get tickets starting February 10."

Here take a look at their post:

Michael Giacchino’s Riddler Theme to release on Friday

Also, Matt Reeves announced on Twitter that Michael Giacchino’s “The Riddler” theme will arrive on Friday.

More of my friend @m_giacchino ‘s amazing music from @TheBatman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first: https://t.co/R6mhnyk5gj #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters March 4th! pic.twitter.com/SL8qMvqwGK — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 1, 2022

More on the film The Batman

The excitement around the Matt Reeves directorial film venture further intensified, with the news of the film making history as the longest Batman film ever. A few days back the makers of the film dropped a scintillating trailer of the film leaving the fans amazed. The trailer hinted at what to expect from the film. Robert Pattinson is all set to don the black mask and cape to become the hero of Gotham city in the much-awaited flick. The trailer featured some terrifying glimpses of how The Riddler sends a message to Batman along with some dead bodies. Catwoman then enters the frame and for the need of the hour, they both join hands. It also gives insights into the bat and cat relationship.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in the United Kingdom on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia