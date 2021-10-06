'The Batman' Fame Jeffrey Wright Calls Robert Pattinson's Batman Portrayal 'Badass'

As the fans eagerly await the release of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, his co-star from the film, Jeffrey Wright recently opened up about the movie and talked about how his experience was.

Jeffrey Wright also opened up about Pattinson essaying the role of Batman in the film and how he thinks that he will prove to be a ‘Badass’ character.

Jeffrey Wright talks about the upcoming film, The Batman

According to the reports by Entertainment Tonight, Jeffrey Wright recently opened up about working alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman and also talked about how the latter would perform the popular character. He said, “Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think.”.

Wright further talked about his experience working with Robert Pattinson and stated how much he loved working with him. He even praised his energy and the way he brought different levels to different parts of the story. "I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another. I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing.”, he added.

The Batman

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig and will include numerous prolific actors alongside Jeffrey Wright and Robert Pattinson. Some of the actors in the cast will include Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage, Gil Perez-Abraham as twins Charlie and Max Carver, and others. The release of the movie was earlier delayed twice from June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, in the United States. The makers are also gearing up for two sequels and two spin-off series for HBO max.

Image: AP