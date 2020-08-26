'The Batman' Fans Solve Riddler's Cryptogram With 'Brute Force'; Details Inside

While the much-awaited trailer of The Batman was recently released, the fans might have already solved The Riddler’s coded message that was glimpsed at the DC FanDome event. The new teaser-trailer featured Riddler’s message to Batman, which has taken the internet by storm. One Twitter user was amongst the first to put pen to paper on the riddle, while another reached a conclusion when he tried to solve the puzzle.

The riddle left for Batman appeared to be a greeting card which read ‘What does a liar do when he’s dead?’ Haven’t a clue? the riddle continues. It further read ‘Let’s play a game, just me and you’. Below the riddle, there are also symbols, which fans have taken a screenshot of and since trying to figure out.

So hyped for Matt Reeve’s Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/vsxVxucedv — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

“He lies still,” is the answer, according to the fan who worked to decode the message. The Twitter user, Andrew Lane shared his methodology below the original tweet. He explained how he analysed the symbols to find recurring ones and then started to substitute those with the most commonly used letters.

Another game designer, Mike Slinkier reached a similar conclusion when he tried to solve the puzzle. In a series of tweets, Slinkier explained a detailed lengthy process of unravelling the secret message. He revealed a similar process of elimination for decrypting the sentence. He solved the cryptogram with ‘Brute force’ and concluded that the answer is ‘He Lies Still’.

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question “What does a liar do when he’s dead?” I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

Finally, I considered xELIES SxILL. BELIES SKILL is okay, but it seems more likely that we break it in the first line as HE LIES. And the best word to follow that is STILL. So we can conclude this is the very punny HE LIES STILL. And that’s how you solve a cryptogram! (12/12) — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

A darker Gotham City

Even though the fans were able to decode the cryptogram, the meaning behind the sentence still, however, remains unclear. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, is seen duct-tapping a character in the into, and ‘No more lies’ is written on his face. ‘Lies’ seem to be the common thread and it is believed that there may be some connection between lies and Batman or his family.

Well, as the movie is set to release next year in 2021, the fans just have to keep speculating the answer. The trailer shows a darker version of the Gotham City than its previous cinematic adaptions. While speaking at the convention, Matt Reeves said that this version of The Batman isn’t an origin story, however, it will ‘touch upon his origin’.

