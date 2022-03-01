'The Batman' First Reviews: Critics Call Robert Pattinson Starrer An 'unmissable Spetacle'

Ahead of The Batman's theatrical release, the first reviews for the movie have now made their way online. The movie had its world premiere last week in the United Kingdom and Paris. The movie will be introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the second year of his vigilantism. The Batman is being helmed by Matt Reeves and most of the reviews coming in for the movie are generally positive with praise directed towards Pattinson's performance, Reeves writing and cinematography of the movie. The movie will have its theatrical release on March 04.

The Batman review

The world premiere of The Batman took place last week in the United Kingdom and Paris and the first reviews of the super flick are here now. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman along with a star-studded cast of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Variety gave the movie three stars and called the movie one of the best in the genre. They wrote, "This grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes."

The Discussing Film praised Pattinson's performance in the movie and wrote, "Robert Pattinson gives a restrained, yet sometimes unbridled and explosive performance as Batman. Pattinson embodies the true spirit of the iconic hero, his act is tinged with the darkness and mystery that the character is synonymous with."

A user took to Twitter and called director Matt Reeves a genius and praised his direction. The tweet read, "I've never seen a movie like this being too complex, it's 3 hours of pure batman playing detective, Gotham feels so alive and very intimate. Matt Reeves is a genius and this movie is an Oscar candidate and could win if he puts his mind to it."

Another user called The Batman the best iteration of the superhero film since The Dark Knight trilogy. They wrote, "THE BATMAN is the best film since The Dark Knight. Sprawling mystery evokes Fincher’s Se7en. Best opening 20 min of a comic book film ever. Darkest & scariest Batman film yet. Gotham is a character itself. Pattinson is an excellent, moody Batman. #TheBatman." Here are some reviews of The Batman.

#TheBatman is an unmissable spectacle that manages to surpass all expectations and give us an iconic new Dark Knight.



Image: Twitter/@itsRyanUnicomb