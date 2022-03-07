'The Batman' India Box Office, Day 3: Robert Pattinson Film Enjoys Good Jump On Sunday

Robert Pattinson-Zoe Kravitz-starrer The Batman was among the major releases this weekend. While there were films like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, Mammootty's film Bheeshma Parvam also hit the theatres amid Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi also going strong, the superhero movie has attracted footfalls at the box office.

Though the figures are not on par with the movies like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie has done well in India considering its niche space, being more of a dark thriller than an out-and-out superhero action film. The Batman reportedly earned around Rs 25 crore at the ticket windows in its three-day run.

The Batman box office collections in India

The Batman, as per a report on Koimoi, performed much better than Friday and Saturday, as expected, and minted around Rs 10 crore, as per the early estimates. The performance of the action thriller on the two previous days was around Rs 6 crore on Friday and Rs 7.50 on Saturday. The film also earned Rs 75 lakh in the paid previews held on Thursday.

The collections are on par with that of the last Batman-headlined film Batman Vs Superman, which had also collected around Rs 25 crore in the opening weekend. The movie is likely to earn in the Rs 55-60 crore range in its lifetime, the report added.

The Batman collections overseas

As per reports in the international media, the film minted $248.5 million across the globe in the opening weekend. This was contributed by $128.5 million coming in from the 74 overseas regions, as per a report on Variety. The collections have been termed 'strong' while highlighting the much-debated three-hour running time of the movie.

The best figures for the movie were recorded in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia. The film will also release in China on March 18, and that will also add to the collections.

The Batman plot, cast and crew

The Batman revolves around the superhero's chase of Riddler, played by Paul Dano, through the clues that the latter leaves after committing his crimes in Gotham City. The film has been written, along with Peter Craig, and directed by Matt Reeves. The movie also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in a cameo.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman