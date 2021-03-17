'The Batman': Jeffrey Wright Hints About Sequel To Robert Pattison Starrer

The Batman recently wrapped up production on March 13, 2021, and the actor Jeffrey Wright might have just dropped a hint that the movie will be getting one or more sequels. The movie will arrive in theatres next year in 2022 and features Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the caped crusader. Read along to take a look at Jeffrey Wright’s tweet and what he had to say.

Jeffrey Wright hints that The Batman might get a sequel

Matt Reeves directorial The Batman, which is the recent adaptation of vigilante superhero might have a sequel or two following it. Actor Jeffrey Wright who plays Commissioner James Gordon in the movie and is an ally of Batman from the Gotham City Police Department; took to his Twitter handle on March 13, 2021, which is when the production for the movie wrapped up and hinted that he will be back to portray Gordon when the movie gets a sequel. Jeffrey wrote along with the link to a fan-art, “Gordon out...for now. One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride” followed by the bat emoji and “(Sweet piece, @arvarvart.)” Check out his tweet below.

The Batman is set to release on March 4, 2022, in theatres. The movie was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres in June of 2021, which has been pushed twice following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides being the director, Matt Reeves is also co-producing the film with Dylan Clark and has co-written it with Peter Craig. The movie will be produced under the banners DC Films and 6th & Idaho.

Announcing that the movie has wrapped up its filming, Matt Reeves took to Twitter and wrote, “#LastDay #TheBatman” along with a picture of the clapboard that was used on the set. Take a look at his tweet below.

The Batman cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell apart from Pattinson and Wright. Cinematography will be led by Greig Fraser and editing by William Hoy and Tyler Nelson. The movie was filmed in the UK, starting in January 2020.