'The Batman': Makers Drop New Poster That Focuses On Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman; See Here

The upcoming iteration of the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves titled The Batman is one the most anticipated movies of 2022 and will be introducing Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne after Ben Affleck exited the project. The Batman will also mark Zoe Kravitz's debut in DC Extended Universe as she is all set to play the role of Batman's nemesis and antihero Seline Kyle/ Catwoman.

As the movie inches towards in release date, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie and have now dropped a new poster that highlights the Kravitz character Catwoman. See the new poster here.

'The Batman' new poster features Zoe Kravitz Seline Kyle/ Catwoman

The makers of The Batman dropped a new poster of the movie featuring Zoe Kravitz's Seline Kyle/ Catwoman. The new poster follows the same theme as the previous posters, this time round Kravitz's Catwoman can be seen sitting on a bike and with the skyline of Gotham city in the background. Zoe also shared the same poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "What are you doing on March 4th tho?"

Meanwhile, in an interview with Total Film, Zoe Kravitz revealed that The Batman will feature Catwoman's story and the audience will get to see a side of the antihero that has never been shown on the big screen before. She said, "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That’s a journey that I’m really interested in exploring. We haven’t quite seen that yet. We usually meet Catwoman, and it’s either a very quick transformation – an overnight thing – or she’s already there."

She added, "And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I’m really excited about." The cast of The Batman also includes Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In the United Kingdom and other countries on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman