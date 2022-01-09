'The Batman' Makers Unveil Detailed Glimpse At Paul Dano’s Scary Riddler Costume

The first glimpse into Paul Dano's Riddler in the upcoming superhero film The Batman has set the internet abuzz. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will mark Paul Dano's debut into the DC universe and is touted to be perhaps his most notable role yet. Dano will be sharing screen space with Robert Pattinson in the latter's first outing as Bruce Wayne. The film also has other big names like Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Paul Dano’s scary Riddler costume

Dano's look as Riddler is scary, garbed in a veil and gloves, donning a glass. A substantial coat in the character's particular green is decorated with the notable Riddler question mark, thereby complementing his monstrous look. The Riddler isn't the main Batman miscreant to come into view while considering an appropriate reprobate for this terrifying superhero story, however, Dano's sequential killing Riddler seems to be the ideal decision to make The Batman as creepy as it's deciding to be.Take a look at his new look here:

Excitement among fans got a major boost after Dano's look got unveiled. Many of the audience were in favour of the look, as they felt the look is giving a good villainous vibe for the dark film. Meanwhile, some other fans felt the look was more of a comic kind rather than spooky.

Dano on the dark interpretation of the supervillain.

According to Empire, Paul Dano was quoted as saying about his character saying-

"The costume was very intense. I think the potential DIY element you’re talking about was actually scarier to me than the more sophisticated or composed designs we might have played with. I found working with the costume to be very powerful. When you put on something like that, there’s a way to let it speak to you, and tell your body something. There’s a way to let it have a life of its own.”

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@THEBATMAN