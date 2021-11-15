'The Batman': New BTS Clip Shows Dynamic Relationship Of Batman And Jim Gordon; WATCH

After creating a major buzz with its trailer, a new clip has emerged on the internet from the upcoming Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. Serving as a reboot of the Batman film franchise, the forthcoming movie will chronicle the cape crusader's second year of fighting against crime in Gotham city. Showcasing the dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, the trailer was released at the DC FanDome event.

Batman and Jim Gordon

A new BTS clip surfaced online shows an insight look of Robert Pattinson, as Batman, chasing off the bad guys in Gotham city. Fans also got a glimpse into the dynamic relationship between the Black Knight and police commissioner of Gotham City, Jim Cordon. The character in the film is played by Jeffrey Wright.

The clip showed the actor talk about his preparation for playing Jim Gordon and how he took inspiration from the early as well as modern comics to 'track the evolution' of his character. He also opened up about the vision of the movie. In the short video, fans get to witness Gordon checking out Batman's iconic batmobile.

The upcoming venture will show a new and dark side of the DC superhero as he will enable the web of crimes created by corrupted people in power and discover the ties it had with his own family. During this process, Jim Gordon will be clearing siding with him given their shared deep commitment to ridding the city of crime. However, previous trailers have shown tension created between Batman and the Gotham police which the new clip hinted at as Gordon can be seen violently ordering someone whilst pointing a gun at them.

More on The Batman

The highly anticipated venture shows the violent side of Batman as he takes on the villains namely the Riddler. His dialogue in the trailer, 'Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning' indicated at his merciless punishment to the criminals infesting his city. Along with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoë Kravitz will be seen as Catwoman along with Paul Dano as the Riddler and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman