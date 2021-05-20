'The Batman': New Images Give Fans Closer Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit

The Batman, the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial that will see Robert Pattinson step into the shoes of the troubled caped crusader is set for a release on 4th March 2022. A little under a year ahead of the release of the hyped Robert Pattinson-starter, new images of him as the Batman have surfaced online. The latest addition to the list of stills of Robert Pattinson's Batman, fondly known as Battinson by the Netizens, sees the same taking cues from the Batman animated series of the past when it comes to the Batsuit. The picture can be found below.

New images of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman from the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial:

As one can see, the above image highlights Batman's torso, complete with a semi-metallic armour and a high neck. This is one of the early iterations of the Batman suit, given that up until the events of the upcoming film, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne has been playing the part of the vigilante with the iconic cape and cowl for only two years. The film is also supposed to introduce several villains from the DC comics, including Paul Dano as a reinterpreted version of The Riddler and Colin Ferrell as The Penguin. It is also believed that some of the other iconic Batman villains, such as Carmine Falcone and even a version of The Joker will be seen in the film.

As far as additional pieces of upcoming Batman content are concerned, HBO Max quite recently announced that the J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and The Batman director Matt Reeves will be making a Batman animated series known as "Batman: Caped Crusader". However, details regarding the Batman: Caped Crusader plot are currently under wraps. More details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About 'The Batman':

The upcoming film co-produced by Warner Brothers and DC Comics sees Matt Reeves share his take on the famed caped crusader and his comic book nemesis. The trailer of the same had debuted during DC Fandom gone August and has since created quite a store on the internet. The teaser of the same can be found below.

The Batman teaser:

