The Batman' OTT Streaming Details: When Is 'The Batman' Coming To HBO Max?

An iconic character, a legendary franchise, and a new avatar! The Caped Crusader headlines a film after a gap of over five years, and the film is naturally one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film is hitting the theatres across the globe on Friday, and there is no doubt that it would be a talking point among the movie buffs.

The initial reviews are already in, and the critical acclaim is further adding to the buzz.

Numerous films during the COVID-19 pandemic have witnessed a hybrid release, The Matrix Resurrections, being one of the latest by Warner Bros. Some audiences might thus be keen to know if the Robert Pattinson film too follows a similar hybrid release. At the same time, the movie's fate at the box office could also be a factor in when it could head to an online streaming platform.

Here's all you need to know about the online release of The Batman:

Is The Batman releasing on an online streamer right now?

Some films of Warner Bros, like The Matrix Resurrections in December last year, had released simultaneously on HBO Max. However, that won't be the release model for The Batman.

The Matt Reeves directorial is available to watch only in the theatres at the moment. However, it will soon head to Warner Bros for streaming.

When is The Batman coming to HBO Max?

There are films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which have not released online event two months after it broke records at the box office. And there are reports doing the rounds that it will be made available 9 months after the release, which would make fans wait till at least August.

However, in an increasingly implemented idea among Hollywood studios, many films are likely to head to streamers 45 days after its theatrical release. Warner Bros will be using this release strategy for The Batman.

Thus, the superhero movie will head to HBO Max on April 19.

This was confirmed by the studio in December itself. WarmerMedia CEO Jason Kilar had given the statement on it to Vox's Recode podcast.

The Batman plot, cast, crew

The Batman revolves around the superhero's battle with serial killer Riddler and corruption in Gotham City. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and others like Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Saarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrel, among others are a part of the cast.

Reeves directed the film from a screenplay he penned along with Peter Craig.

