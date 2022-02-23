Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated superhero film, The Batman. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie. Speaking of which, recently a grand screening of The Batman was organised by the creators in Paris, France. However, what stole the entire limelight was the presence of the football powerhouse Neymar. It seems that the athlete is a massive fan of DC movies and hence ended up attending the special screening, thereby sending social media abuzz.

Neymar at Rober Pattinson's The Batman premiere

After the screening of The Batman, both Neymar and the director of the film, Matt Reeves took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the special premiere. In the photos that are doing the rounds on the internet, the lead actors of the movie Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz can be seen smiling with the football athelete as the camera captures them together. Meanwhile, even Neymar took to Instagram to share his swanky look from the event.

The Brazilian player opted for a quirky black batman-inspired jacket which was topped over a plain t-shirt and matching jeans. Fancy boots, a statement chain and a cap on his head rounded-off Neymar's look. Unlike the athelete's quirky attire, Rober Pattinson opted for a more formal look. He was dressed in a crisp ironed black t-shirt paired with matching pants and formal shoes. His elongated blazer broke the monotony of his look. Speaking of Zoe Kravitz, the star slayed in a statement all-black look with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun. Take a look at the photos below:

In addition to this, director Matt Reeves also captured the grand entrace of Neymar at The Batman's screening. Sharing a million-dollar smile, the footballer can be seen entering the venue in his swanky and luxurious car as the camera captures them. Check out the photo here:

Speaking about The Batman's plot, set in the second year of his fighting crime, the forthcoming film traces how Batman uncovers corruption in the Gotham City. While doing so, he also hunts down the Riddler, a serial killer who targets the superhero. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on March 4.

Image: Twitter/@mattreevesLA