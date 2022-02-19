'The Batman': Paul Dano Reveals He 'couldn't Sleep' After Playing Riddler's Character

Matt Reeves' upcoming DC movie The Batman will introduce a whole new star cast in the Batman universe including Paul Dano who will be the main antagonist of the film. Dano will be playing the role of Riddler, a psychopath serial killer targeting the elites of Gotham city. The 37-year-old actor opened about his upcoming role and shared that he had trouble sleeping for some nights after he laid Riddler.

'Couldn't sleep after playing Riddler': Paul Dano

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paul Dano opened up about playing the villain opposite Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and spoke about an intense scene. The actor shared that after he filmed that intense scene with Peter Sarsgaard's Gil Colson, he had trouble sleeping.

Dano said, "There's a sequence with Peter Sarsgaard's character [Gil Colson]. That was intense. There were some nights around that I probably didn't sleep as well as I would've wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you're there because going up and down is kind of hard."

Matt Reeves reveals Riddler's character was inspired by Zodiac Killer

Director Matt Reeves, in a conversation with MovieMaker, revealed that real-life murderer Zodiac Killer was used as the base to create Riddler's character. He said, "The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of mould in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society. These are supposedly legitimate figures. It begins with the mayor, and then it escalates from there."

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022. The film is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels planned and two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max.