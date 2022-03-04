The Batman Post-credit Scene Explained: Here's What The Riddler's Question Mark Means

The much-awaited DC film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, finally hit the theatres. The film is filled with major twists and turns and is receiving positive reviews from netizens. Matt Reeves took the viewers on a three-hour journey of Batman nobody has ever seen. The dark but riveting tale of the Gotham city hero sees his desire to take down the latest villain, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Much like any other superhero film, The Batman also had a much intriguing post-credits scene. Here is an explanation for that.

The Batman after credit scene

Spoiler Alert: The Batman ending left viewers thinking about many details of the film and the post-credit scene surely left them confused. The post-credit scene of the film saw The Riddler's green coloured question mark blinking on the screen. After a moment, "Good bye" written in green flashes on the screen. The next thing the viewers see in the screen flashing very quickly and a website address is revealed. The website displayed in the scene is Rataalada.com. Rataalada refers to El Rata Alada, which means "the winged rat" in Spanish. It is one of the major clues The Riddler left Wayne in the movie.

Talking about the website, the marketing department of the film created this companion site inspired by the supervillain. It allows fans to talk to The Riddler beyond the film. Fans can visit the website and answer some of Riddler's questions inspired by the film. As soon as the website is opened, a similar blinking question mark appears on the screen. It then asks the viewers the question, "I see you can't get enough. Want to keep playing?" After answering the question with Y, which refers to Yes, fans can further chat with Riddler. N, which means no, is for those who do not wish to explore further.

More about The Batman

The latest rendition of the Caped Crusador in the DC universe saw Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The film also had Zoe Kravitz playing Selena Kyle and her alter ego Cat Woman. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves, while Michael Giacchino provides its music. It also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Ridler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Real.

