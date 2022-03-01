'The Batman' Receives U/A Certificate By CBFC, Abusive Words Muted In 12 Different Scenes

The Batman is all set to release in India and is the first big Hollywood movie of 2022 to release in the theatres. Ahead of the movie's release The Central Board of Film Certification passed the film with a U/A certificate and made some minor modifications. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader for the very first time and the superhero flick has been helmed by Matt Reeves.

The Batman gets a U/A certificate

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and fans all over the world have been waiting to see the new iteration of Batman. As per Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the movie with U/A rating 'Unrestricted with Caution', which means parental guidance is required for viewers under the age of 12. The CBFC has also muted cuss words or phrases in as many as 12 places in the film. Terms like 'Son of a b***h' (uttered 6 times), 'Sons of b*****s', 'A******s' (uttered twice), 'D***bag', 'F*****g' and 'G**p' have been muted and the words have also been removed from the subtitles.

The total run time of The Batman, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 176 minutes. That means the Robert Pattinson-starrer is 2 hours and 56 minutes long. Director Matt Reeves has earlier in an interview with Collider shared that the only condition that Warner Bros. had while filming The Batman was that the movie must have a PG-13 or U/A rating. Reeves said, "One thing they did do, which was my intention from the beginning, as they said, 'Look, it's important to us that the movie be PG-13. We want to make sure that we can get this... It's a Batman movie, and we're investing so much in it,'"

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the second year of vigilantism as he pursues notorious serial killer The Riddler. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

