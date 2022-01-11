'The Batman' Release Date To Remain Unchanged Amid COVID Spike, Confirms WarnerMedia CEO

The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has become a matter of concern for the entertainment industry, with many big-budgeted projects being halted or postponed till things come back to normalcy. The latest instalment of The Batman franchise showcasing the new Caped Crusader, Robert Pattinson is all set to entice the audiences ten years after The Dark Knight Rises hit theatres.

Initially slated to release on June 25, 2021, the film has faced various postponements owing to the pandemic, with the makers now gearing up to release it on March 4, 2022. In an interview with Puck News via Comicbook.com, WarnerMedia CEO, Jason Kilar spoke about reconsidering the film's release date in the midst of surging COVID-19 cases.

The Batman release date to remain unchanged amid rising COVID cases

Kilar quipped that they're certainly paying attention to 'everything going on' with Omicron. He added that they would monitor the situation day by day, but for now, they deem the release date to be just right. Matt Reeves' The Batman will be streaming on HBO Max in April 2022 after a 45-day exclusive window in theatres.

While the makers have stuck to the current release date for now, is it quite possible for Warner Bros to delay it again. Among myriad films, Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius' release from January to April, while Disney decided to take Pixar's Turning Red off from the theatrical release to stream it on the OTT platform Disney+.

In an earlier conversation with Vox's Recode, Kilar revealed the film's HBO release date, further stating the 'huge change' from the earlier hiatus of 8 to 9 months to 46 days for a film to be released on the platform. Kilar further quipped he's really glad that films like The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Elvis will show up on HBO on the 46th day of its theatrical release, giving people across territories access to them.

Apart from Robert's Bruce Wayne, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The upcoming venture showcases the violent side of the DC superhero as he breaks open the web of crimes spun by corrupt people while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEBATMAN)