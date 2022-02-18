'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Divulges Details On What To Expect From His New Batsuit

Over the years several actors have stepped in the shoes of DC's iconic superhero Batman and every actor has had their own unique style, Batsuits and Batmobiles. As expected, Matt Reeves has also designed a whole new Batsuit for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight for the movie, The Batman, along with new Batmobiles and tactical weapons. Pattinson recently spilled the beans about what fans could expect from his new Batsuit and also shared new weapons that his Batman will be using.

Robert Pattinson spills beans about his new Batsuit

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Pattinson shared how he felt when he first put on his Batsuit and also explained details about the same. He said, "There are little bloodstains on it. There's kind of grazes where it's been hit with bullets and kind of just the wear and tear of someone who's been out fighting every night…It felt like a really new thing...It looks like a soldier's armour in some kind of strange parallel universe where you have to wear little ears on top of your head as well."

The actor also shared details about the new Batsuit's weapon and said, "The grapple gun is, I think, in every single Batman movie, but I'm not sure how many times he used them so defensively [as he does in The Batman]…It's used as a weapon. It's a tool, which he can pop out of the chest plate, which is kind of amazing, incredibly difficult to design as well, and looks great." Director, Matt Reeves had earlier shared a glimpse of the batmobiles that will be used in the movie. See here-

Matt Reeves, The Batman, will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.

