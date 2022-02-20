'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Reveals He Was ‘terrified’ Of Watching Movie's Final Cut

Robert Pattinson is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming DC movie The Batman, which will introduce him as the Caped Crusader. As the movie inches closer to its release date, the makers and the cast are leaving no stones unturned to promote the superhero flick. Pattinson recently revealed that he was terrified to watch the final cut of the movie and also mentioned that he watched it with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Robert Pattinson says he was terrified to watch The Batman

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robert Pattinson admitted that he was "absolutely terrified" to see the final cut of The Batman. The actor also shared that he hasn't been scared of the release of a movie for a long time. Pattinson further elaborated on how he prepared to watch the film by working out and having an enormous amount of caffeine and sugar. He said, "I was absolutely terrified. I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time. I haven't even released a movie in a really long time! I mean, I'd seen the first 90 minutes by myself in an IMAX before and I knew that the first 90 minutes was great."

He explained, "But I've kind of gotten into this habit where I kind of realized I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff and, like, so I need to kind of...I need to work out for two hours beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine and so, like, whatever I'm watching, I'm like, 'yes!'" He also shared that he watched the movie with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and director Matt Reeves family.

More about 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves' The Batman, began development after Ben Affleck opted out of the movie which he signed on to direct, produce, co-write and star in. After Affleck dropped out, Reeves took over and wrote a new story based on DC's iconic superhero, removing the DC Extended Universe connections. The director initially planned to keep The Batman's connections to the DCEU and spoke with Affleck during the writing process but soon reworked the story to focus on Batman in his early stages of vigilante career, with plans to cast a younger actor to play the caped crusader.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman